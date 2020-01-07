High flying drama on night one of the “Bachelor”

Movie actress and former TV talk show host Ricki Lake has made news in the new year, sharing her journey with hair loss publicly for the first time.

"This is something that has plagued me for so, so long, it was my secret, you know” Lake told ABC’s Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. On her Twitter, Lake posted, “My hope is that by sharing my truth it inspires anyone suffering from hair loss for any reason to love who they see in the mirror regardless.”