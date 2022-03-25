Every year the Upstate New York Poison Center takes more than 50,000 calls from people who might need help.

During National Poison Prevention Week, it is a great time to understand the dangers of poisonings for all ages and promote prevention in our homes. The Upstate New York Poison Center is available 365 days a year, 24/7 to both healthcare professionals and the general public at 1-800-222-1222.

You can also visit the Upstate New York Poison Center online at UpstatePoison.org or connect with them on social media.