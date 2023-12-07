(WSYR-TV) — Hillside has a mission of making a positive impact on people’s lives, and that mission hits overdrive during the holiday season. Through Dec. 11, the non-profit is collecting items for their “Special Santa” Holiday Toy and Gift Drive.

Special Santa has been a community tradition in Syracuse for over 40 years. This holiday drive is funded completely by support from the communities we serve.

Each year, Hillside employees collect gift requests from thousands of youth and families in our programs. Then we ask the community to help with donations.

In many cases, due to challenges in their home and family situations, the youth who receive gifts through Special Santa may not receive any other holiday gifts this year.

Just last year, over 7,000 toys and gifts were collected and distributed to more than 3,000 children and families served by Hillside.

The fundraiser runs through Dec. 11. Donations of new and unwrapped gifts can be made in-person at 15 KeyBank locations in and around Syracuse, plus at Driver’s Village Automall in Cicero.

Learn more at Hillside.com.