(WSYR-TV) — Karinda Shanes, Hillside Regional Executive Director of Hillside Family Agencies talked with Steve and Kim Infanti about United Way’s volunteer initiative and what the 30-plus volunteers are doing for her organization.

“We have over 30 volunteers in our area and on our campus and they are tilling, painting, putting decals on the stairs for the kids, they’re putting together some much-needed equipment for the students, they’re power washing, they’re just making it beautiful for our kids to feel good about coming here,” Karinda says.

The giving doesn’t stop just inside the walls of Hillside. Channel 9’s Erik Columbia talked with volunteers from Bond, Schoeneck & King who donated their time to The Salvation Army of the Syracuse Area this past week.

“We are completely ingrained in the Central New York community. We have employees that live all throughout Central New York and they’re all involved in their community. Our business is really a service business so we do that while we’re in the office and while we’re out of the office,” Brian Butler, Managing Member of Bond, Schoeneck & King says.

Hillside, Salvation Army, and Bond, Schoeneck & King were thrilled to be part of this year’s special Day of Caring.