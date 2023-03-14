(WSYR-TV) — Technology is the way of the future, but for many students who are being educated in a world filled with expensive devices, it isn’t always easy to stay on top of things. Thanks to generous corporate gifts and the work of the Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection program, those students now have access to the same resources as their peers.

Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection students are identified in middle school through ninth grade as those in participating districts who are vulnerable due to multi-generational poverty and all that it entails.

HWSC program helps students stay in school, earn their high school diplomas, and prepare for higher education or employment.

In Syracuse, HWSC currently serves approximately 1200 students from 15 city schools. HWSC is dedicated to reversing the trend of low high school graduation rates with these results.

Corporate gifts—from Northwestern Mutual, Central NY Community Foundation, the Green Family Foundation, and the Berkshire Bank Foundation—will build digital capacity for HWSC students at the three-building Solace Campus, including complete, free, wireless access points, laptops, and a state-of-the-art computer lab.

Learn more at Hillside.com.