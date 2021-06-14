Hip-Hop Into Bedtime With A New Story Every Dad Will Love

Bridge Street
If you’re still on the hunt for a special gift for dad, why not give him the gift of hip hop in storybook form?

Author Derek Siskin puts dad at the center of a family story in rhyme. “The Bedtime Chronicles: Legend of Dadman” is a new children’s book series that puts an innovative spin on your traditional book. Inspired by the creative wordplay of hip-hop music, the series centers on the Rimes family and their hilarious bedtime adventures.

“The Bedtime Chronicles: Legend of Dadman” isn’t just for kids. With clever illustrations and pop-culture references, the story appeals to all ages and parents too. Pick up your copy online on Amazon just in time for Father’s day and learn more online at TheBedtimeChronicles.com.

