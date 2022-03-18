We’ve all seen the heartbreaking images around the world of people living in difficult and dangerous circumstances. Over the summer, Afghanistan was the focus with many fleeing the country under dire circumstances and recently many are watching as Ukraine’s conflict continues with Russian forces.

Locally, Hiscock Legal Aid is doing what they can to help, recruiting a list of volunteers to support the cause. Deputy Executive Director Lucy Saldana says Syracuse is more than 6,000 miles from Kabul and approximately 4,000 miles for Kyiv but the reverberations of what’s happening are being felt everywhere.

“We’ve always sought to promote justice for all and as part of that effort we are working collaboratively with VLPCNY to carry out legal clinics to screen the more than 500 Afghans that have been resettled in our area for possible immigration relief,” she says. These efforts, though not easy, are critically important, she adds.

As part of their efforts Hiscock Legal Aid is working to recruit and put together a list of volunteer attorneys to support their existing Immigration Program. Lucy adds that attorneys are also conducting community trainings to volunteer who are willing to help but lack the necessary experience.

Hiscock Legal Aid Society hosts screening clinics for Afghan arrivals on Fridays from 8:30am to 1:30pm at 221 Warren Street in Syracuse. The screenings are free to attend. To learn more about the work that they do and how you can volunteer, visit HLALaw.org.

During times of crisis, I am proud to be a part of an organization that helps people in need and supports them through one of the most difficult periods of their life.