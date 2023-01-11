(WSYR-TV) — Since it was issued in 1863 by President Lincoln, The Emancipation Proclamation has been honored as one of the most important documents in our country’s history.

But as Robert Searing, the Curator of History at the Onondaga Historical Association, points out the document wasn’t quite what you might think, and New Yorkers perceived it in different ways.

