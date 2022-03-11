The Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade is one of the largest and oldest in the United States.

“Syracuse was, in many respects. built by Irish immigrants” says Robert Searing, Curator of History at the Onondaga Historical Association. “And so back in 1840-1841 was the first St Patrick’s Day parade. It obviously wasn’t anything near the spectacle that it is today but you had a really large population of Irish immigrants that had come to Central New York to help first dig the Erie Canal and then work in the salt industry.”

The annual parade celebrating the Irish eventually fell apart, but was resurrected in the early 1980’s. 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the ‘new’ parade.

Head to downtown Syracuse on Saturday, March 12 for the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade. It begins at 12 p.m. and goes down South Salina Street from Clinton Square to West Onondaga Street.

