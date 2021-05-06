Hit The Road On The Upstate Eats Trail This Summer

You’re invited to pack up your appetite this summer for a food-inspired road trip along the ‘Upstate Eats Trail.”

The newly launched online resource guide spans more than 225 miles across New York state. It will feature stories behind some of the best places to help travelers discover the most iconic mom-and-pop shops, taverns and cafes in the region.

Visit Syracuse President Danny Liedka says the adventure is a way for everyone to enjoy New York’s open roads while highlighting inspiring history, beautiful scenery and roadside Americana along the way.

The five spots in Syracuse are:

Bull and Bear Roadhouse , 411 E. Genesee St., Fayetteville. This longtime local favorite serves a loaded version of the region’s famous salt potatoes.

Coleman's Irish Pub , 100 S. Lowell Ave. The legendary Irish pub and home of "Green Beer Sunday" and Beef O'Flaherty is the anchor of Syracuse's Tipperary Hill neighborhood.

Dinosaur BBQ , 301 Franklin St. Downtown's iconic BBQ joint helped put Syracuse's culinary scene on the map.

Doug's Fish Fry , 8 Jordan St., Skaneateles. A Finger Lakes favorite for nearly 40 years, Doug's trucks in its seafood from the Atlantic coast five days per week.

Heid's of Liverpool, 305 Oswego St., Liverpool. This classic roadside stand along Onondaga Lake has been grilling Hoffman's hot dogs for more than a century.

To learn more about the Upstate Eats Trail or find out what other restaurants are on it, click here.