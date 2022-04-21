You may think you need to travel to a big city like New York City or Boston to participate in a clinical trial but think again.

They are offered locally by Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY.

“Clinical trials, at the very basic level, are research studies that are performed in people and the goal really is for researchers to find out if a new treatment, say a new drug or a new medicine, is safe, if it’s effective when given to people” says Dr. Ajeet Gajra, a medical oncologist at HOA and the practice’s new Chief Scientific Officer.

The goal of clinical trials, Dr. Gajra says, is to look at whether a new treatment is more effective and safer than the current standard treatment.

Trials are offered to patients with, among others, breast cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, esophageal cancer, lymphoma, and leukemia

“Really, everything that we have or treatments that we have available, certainly the cancer treatment that we are available today, are all consequence of clinical trials that were done in the past” adds Dr. Gajra. “So, the treatments of today are the experimental or the investigational treatments of the past, so we always have to bear that in mind.”

If you would like to learn more, Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY invites you to a special event regarding clinical trials. It is planned for May 17 and starts at 5pm. It will be at HOA’s East Syracuse office, at 5008 Brittonfield Parkway. It is free to attend. To register or learn more, you can email ckolck@hoacny.org.

