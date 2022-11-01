(WSYR-TV) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, confronting the leading cause of cancer death in the nation today.

It’s the stepping off point for this month’s “Cancer Q & A with HOA.

Dr. Ajeet Gajra is a medical oncologist and chief scientific officer at Hematology-Oncology Associates of Central New York and shares details on the importance of lung cancer awareness.

Free lung cancer screenings are available Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at locations in Auburn, East Syracuse and Onondaga Hill.

No walk-ins are allowed. You’ll need an appointment, which you can make by calling 315-472-7504, extension 1300.

More information is available at hoacny.com.