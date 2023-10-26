(WSYR-TV) — Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY and CRA Imaging are offering a free lung cancer screening as a community service during Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November.

Dr. Kavitha Prezzano, a radiation oncologist from Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY is sharing some important information regarding what people should know when it comes to lung cancer.

Free lung cancer screening eligibility requirements:

Must meet all three Criteria

Ages 50 – 80 Heavy smoker or former heavy smokers who quit in the last 15 years Heavy smoking is defined as: one pack of cigarettes per day for 20 years



two packs of cigarettes per day for 10 years

Have NOT previously received a free lung cancer screening from this program

The lung cancer screenings are on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Auburn, East Syracuse and Onondaga Hill. Appointments are required by calling (315) 472-7504, extension 1301. Walk-ins are not allowed.

Learn more at hoacny.com.