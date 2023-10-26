(WSYR-TV) — Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY and CRA Imaging are offering a free lung cancer screening as a community service during Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November.
Dr. Kavitha Prezzano, a radiation oncologist from Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY is sharing some important information regarding what people should know when it comes to lung cancer.
Free lung cancer screening eligibility requirements:
Must meet all three Criteria
- Ages 50 – 80
- Heavy smoker or former heavy smokers who quit in the last 15 years
- Heavy smoking is defined as:
- one pack of cigarettes per day for 20 years
- two packs of cigarettes per day for 10 years
- Have NOT previously received a free lung cancer screening from this program
The lung cancer screenings are on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Auburn, East Syracuse and Onondaga Hill. Appointments are required by calling (315) 472-7504, extension 1301. Walk-ins are not allowed.
Learn more at hoacny.com.