(WSYR-TV) — June is National Cancer Survivor Month, and Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY’s Dr. Iqra Choudary talks with us about the role of supportive services in cancer survivorship and the 3rd Annual Cancer Care Celebration with the Auburn Doubledays.

The event before the game, July 8th at 6 p.m., is free to the public. After the event, the Auburn Doubledays take on the Geneva Red Wings at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be picked up at any HOA location or at hoacny.com.