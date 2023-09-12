(WSYR-TV) — Out of every 100 American men, about 13 will get prostate cancer during their lifetime, and according to the CDC, about 2 to 3 of those men will die from prostate cancer. That’s why there is a big push to spread awareness.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and Dr. Steven Duffy from Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY joined Bridge Street with insight on what to know regarding prostate cancer.

