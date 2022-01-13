Hockey player’s death prompts thousands to sign petition supporting mandatory neck guards for players

Bridge Street

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Outside of homes in Central New York and across the country, sticks have been set out on front porches in honor of Teddy Balkind. He’s the 10th grader who died last week after falling during a junior varsity game. A player from the opposing team was unable to stop in time, cutting Balkind’s neck with his skate. Now Teddy’s friend has started an online petition for USA hockey to require neck laceration protection.

Nearly 70,000 people have signed a Change.org petition that supports making neck guards mandatory for U.S. hockey players. To learn more about the petition click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area