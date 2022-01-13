Hockey player’s death prompts thousands to sign petition supporting mandatory neck guards for players

Outside of homes in Central New York and across the country, sticks have been set out on front porches in honor of Teddy Balkind. He’s the 10th grader who died last week after falling during a junior varsity game. A player from the opposing team was unable to stop in time, cutting Balkind’s neck with his skate. Now Teddy’s friend has started an online petition for USA hockey to require neck laceration protection.

Nearly 70,000 people have signed a Change.org petition that supports making neck guards mandatory for U.S. hockey players. To learn more about the petition click here.