(WSYR-TV) — Since spring is officially here, it is important to check up on your air conditioning system. RJ Holbrook from Holbrook Heating is back to give you the latest on maintaining your AC.

RJ Holbrook is the CEO and owner of Holbrook Heating & Air Conditioning. Today, he talks about the importance of maintaining your AC properly, so you get the most energy efficient cooling system for your home. Checking your home’s air quality is also a must as spring allergy season is on the rise.

To schedule your yearly AC maintenance and air quality check-in visit HolbrookHeating.com or call (866) 720-2058.