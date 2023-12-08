(WSYR-TV) — ‘Tis the season! Deck your kitchen with these delicious cupcakes that will turn your kitchen into a winter wonderland. These festive decorations will be perfect if you have a holiday party coming up.

Steve Infanti and Iris St. Meran are joined by Sophia Leone, Bridge Street and NewsChannel9 Intern, to learn how easy these decorations are. Although Leone is a busy student at Syracuse University studying broadcast journalism and political science, she loves baking. She’s had multiple jobs at bakeries in the Philadelphia area, decorating cakes.

If you don’t have the piping bags or tips on hand, don’t worry. Go to your nearest craft store (Michael’s or Joanns Fabrics), and you can pick some up. If you don’t feel like driving, Amazon is always a go-to for the supplies you need.

Leone has multiple cupcake designs, a Christmas wreath, and a poinsettia. Both Infanti and St. Meran attempted to recreate the Christmas wreath. Leone showed them step by step what to do. They both followed along very well. St. Maren joked that Infiniti was enjoying the decorating, as it’s not his favorite hobby.

As the hots continued to decorate, Leone was clear that decorating can be for everyone, even if you have little experience with it. The two hosts proved this true as they showed off their final product at the show’s end.