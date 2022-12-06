(WSYR-TV) — Steve ventured over to Smith’s Restaurant Supply to pick up some things for holiday baking on the show and owner John Kupperman was able to show him the ropes.

The Bridge Street crew then whipped up some sugar cookies and pizzelles with the help from Melissa.

Pizzelle Recipe

3 eggs, beaten

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup melted butter

1 ½ cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp vanilla

1 tsp flavoring — anise seed, lemon peel or lemon extract, almond extract, etc.

Add ingredients in order listed, mixing well after each

Spoon into middle of each Pizzelle form section (30 seconds to 1 minute)

Sugar Cookies

Recipe from Better Homes & Gardens

⅔ cup butter, softened

¾ cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cup all-purpose flour

Bake at 375-degrees for 7 minutes