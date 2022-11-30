(WSYR-TV) — You may have some traditions you look forward to when you bring the family together at the holidays, but consider some new ideas to keep the fun going after you put the kids to bed. It’s a different take on holiday game night.

Gillian Ballance is a master sommelier and education manager at Treasury Wine Estates. She has spent the last 20 years working in the best fine dining restaurants, hotels and resorts in the United States.

ultimedia lifestyle contributor, Justine Santaniello is a top authority for providing engaging content and innovative products. She has shared her tips and top product suggestions – otherwise known as her ‘Just Haves’ – on Access Hollywood Live, The Wendy Williams Show, Inside Edition, and more.

Learn more by visiting TheWineShop.com.