(WSYR-TV) — ‘Tis the season to wow and spoil your coworker, friend and favorite person. We want to take all the stress out of shopping this year with a handful of ideas that can all be found online. You don’t even have to leave the couch!

Candles are all the rage when it comes to a well priced holiday gift for absolutely anyone on your list. We’re coming in “hot” with the Knot candle by 54Celsius. This beauty combines a base and a candle into one single, super chic shape. Looks like a piece of art and comes in several colors made in the USA of paraffin wax and it’s unscented. They’re made of 100% natural vegetable wax and look so good you’ll want to grab a spoon. You can find their products here.

The food gift of the year prize goes to a much loved cookie company that just opened last week on Erie Boulevard. Crumbl cookies feature super unique flavors that change each week, to your classic chocolate chip cookie. In fact, there is a rotating menu of more than 200 flavors inspired by various desserts. Cookies are made fresh from scratch daily! Learn more at CrumblCookies.com.

Cocktail Kits 2 Go are an excellent go-to gift for the bar snob this year. These tiny, vintage style travel tins have everything you need to make the perfect drink, minus the booze. Many other drink kids are available, such as Moscow mules and Mojitos. Learn more at CocktailKits2Go.com.

If the fashionista in your life has hoop dreams, we have the perfect pairs. Sonia Hou designed these timeless round hoops, so classic, and these edgy triangle hoops! These earrings are not too big or too small. They’re made with 18k gold vermeil and a sterling silver base. Check them out at SoniaHou.com.

If you happen to have a TikTok account, no doubt you’ve heard of some of the most popular and giftable pants on the market. Halara designs buttery soft casual wear and these hugely popular leggings, joggers and flare pants! They are super affordable and available in several colors at Halara.com.

Another TikTok inspired gift: for the beauty guru on your list check out this Haircare set from Olaplex. With our cold weather especially damaging to our hair, the hair repair treatment kit is king as it not only repairs hair, but also reduces breakage and split ends, making your hair visibly stronger. Check it out here.

Finally, streetwear is all the rage and we love this unisex brand! API the Label is designed to show authenticity in your wardrobe without sacrificing style and comfort. Loved by social media fashion influencers, these hoodies and sweats sets are available in size XS-2XL and so comfy you’ll never want to take them off. Find more info at apithelabel.com.