Holiday Gift Ideas That Don’t Add Clutter

Give a warm gift this holiday season that won’t take up space in someone’s home. DeClutter Coach, Deb Cabral has a few ideas that are perfect for everyone on your list.

Gift Cards

Cabral loves gift cards for that person on your list who already seems to have everything. From stores, restaurants and gas stations to spas and nail salons, it’s easy to find a terrific gift for everyone on your shopping list.

Edible Gifts

Options are endless with this gift idea! Candy, fruit, cookies, wine, fudge or jellies. You can create your own themed basket to personalize the gift. Once the food is eaten, there’s nothing left to clutter their home!

Books

Cabral says books are wonderful to give because recipients can read it and then share it with others. Books can also be donated to local libraries or senior centers.

Magazine Subscriptions

With literally hundreds of magazines published monthly, there is bound to be one for everyone on your gifting list. Similar to books, recipients can read them and then donate magazines to libraries, senior centers or even some schools. Just remember to take your address label off of them. And if recipients don’t want to donate the magazine, they can always be recycled.

Candles

“I love candles. They make everything smell so festive any time of the year,” says Cabral. “So they’re nice because it’s more about the experience and then when the glass is done you can recycle it.”

Memberships and Event Tickets

“It’s the gift of experience,” says Cabral. Consider memberships to the theater or zoo or tickets to local sporting, art or music. “That’s like a great gift right! There’s no clutter. You go, you have experiences, you take photos, you enjoy the holiday…what a great thing!”

Donations

“Giving a donation in someone’s name to any charity is always a great thing to do this time of year and again no clutter for anyone and everyone benefits from that,” said Cabral. There are many wonderful non-profits in the Central New York area that work to help those in need and would welcome a monetary donation in any amount.

For more great organizing tips you can catch Deb Cabral’s show, “Organization Motivation!” on NewsChannel 9 Saturdays at 4:30am and on MeTV Channel 9.2 on Mondays at 1:30pm.

You can also visit DeClutterCoachDeb.com.