(WSYR-TV) — The Village Green in Homer is like the picture-perfect postcard, and this weekend the town will be celebrating the annual Holiday in Homer. In its 41st year, the annual Arts and Crafts Festival on the Village Green at the Homer Congregational Church is set to take place Saturday, July 16.

Rev. Vicki Burtson of Homer Congregational Church welcomes all from Central New York to join her community celebration.

“Come at 7:30 a.m. and you can have breakfast at the United Methodist Church. Then beginning at 9 o’clock our vendor booths open up, and there’s over 80 vendors that will be selling farmhouse decor, jewelry, woodcrafts, homemade things like soaps and dog and cat treats, clothing for dolls and ceramics, and even some painters will be here to sell their paintings” Rev. Burtson says.

Food like pulled pork sandwiches, fried dough (sweet or savory), ice cream, and strawberry shortcake will be sold by the Homer Congregational Church. The Homer Elks will be selling fair food and chicken barbecue. Coffee Mania will be selling.

For more details visit, HolidayInHomer.org.