Holiday in Homer Returns For 40th Annual Event

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:


More than 125 artisans and crafters will line the downtown streets in Homer for their annual Holiday in Homer weekend event.

Visitors are invited to enjoy a day full of music, local shopping and delicious food along the beautiful church green in downtown Homer. The event returns for its 40th year following the pandemic. Organizer Louise Felker says that everyone is thrilled to see it return. She says that everyone should bring their appetites because the food that has been a longstanding tradition at the festival, will return this year.

A slew of events are planned starting with breakfast at 7:30 am. The event runs through 4 p.m. on July 18th. For a complete list of the day’s events and vendors, visit HolidayinHomer.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area