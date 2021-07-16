Holiday in Homer Returns For 40th Annual Event



More than 125 artisans and crafters will line the downtown streets in Homer for their annual Holiday in Homer weekend event.

Visitors are invited to enjoy a day full of music, local shopping and delicious food along the beautiful church green in downtown Homer. The event returns for its 40th year following the pandemic. Organizer Louise Felker says that everyone is thrilled to see it return. She says that everyone should bring their appetites because the food that has been a longstanding tradition at the festival, will return this year.

A slew of events are planned starting with breakfast at 7:30 am. The event runs through 4 p.m. on July 18th. For a complete list of the day’s events and vendors, visit HolidayinHomer.org.