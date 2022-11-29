(WSYR-TV) — The holiday season isn’t just for us humans, even the animals of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo get in on the fun. Every Friday and Saturday from Dec. 2 to 17, the zoo will present its Holiday Nights festivities.

Warm up by the fire pits and enjoy hot chocolate, s’mores, live performances of holiday music, ice carving, roving entertainers, and much more. In partnership with the United Way of Central New York, $1 of each hot chocolate sold will be donated to the United Way.

Holiday Nights at the Zoo are Fridays and Saturdays from Dec. 2nd to the 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tickets for members of the zoo are $7. Tickets for non-members of the zoo are $8. Ticket prices increase by $1 on the day of.

Learn more and get tickets by visiting RosamondGiffordZoo.org.