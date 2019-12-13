Holiday Pops Returns to Symphoria This Weekend in Syracuse

Holiday Pops is sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit this weekend in Syracuse.

Sean O’Loughin is the principal conductor who is leading the orchestra and he says this year will feature a cast of many dancers, singers, and entertainers from the area. “Having a great orchestra is like the jewel and a crown for the city and having Symphoria at the level it’s at right now… and we’re only getting better.”

Lizzie Klemperer, a Syracuse native with a long list of impressive credentials, including a recent role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock, will be the lead vocalist of the concert. “I had so much support from the people I already knew here and from people maybe I didn’t know. Seeing people around town and hearing how this show has become a tradition for them and for their families, it’s really special to be a part of that,” she said.

The Holiday Pops concert is free for children under 18. The show will be held at the Crouse Hinds Concert Theater located at 421 Montgomery Street in Syracuse. The first show is on Friday, December 13 at 7:30pm. There are two shows on Saturday, December 14 at 1:30 pm and 7:30pm. For more information and tickets visit ExperienceSymphoria.org.