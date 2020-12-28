Holiday Recycling Tips From OCRRA

As cleanup from the 2020 holiday season gets underway, you might find yourself wondering: is it trash or recyclable?

It’s a fairly common question, as you try to decide what goes in the blue bin and what doesn’t.

Theresa Evans, a Recycling Specialist at the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA), says it’s important not to “wish-cycle” because items that end up in your blue bin that aren’t actually recyclable add contamination to the end product, and if there’s too much of it contamination, none of the material gets recycled.

Here are some key things to know:

Wrapping paper/gift bags/greeting cards/envelopes: These items can be recycled unless they contain foil, metallic, or glitter. Place items in the bin flat. Don’t crush them up.

Tissue paper: The first thing you should do is save this for reuse. It can be recycled, but once the fibers get too small, it has reached its max recyclability. Throw it out at that point.

Cardboard boxes: These can be recycled but be sure to empty them of packing contents (peanuts/ bubble wrap/etc.) first. Flatten them when you put them in the bin.

Film plastics: shipping envelopes that stretch can be returned to retail locations. Air pillows, bubble wrap and retail plastic bags can go back to big box retailers, large groceries and chain pharmacies. They must be clean and dry with all labels removed. These items should NEVER go in the blue bin.

Plastics: All plastic is not recyclable. Items like plastic cups, cutlery and dishes should go in the trash.

Evans also reminds all of us that all items being recycled should always go in the blue bin loose. Do not bag them first. And that old catch phrase “when in doubt, throw it out” applies here, too. If you aren’t sure about something is recyclable, it probably isn’t.

Click here to visit OCRRA’s website to learn more recycling tips.