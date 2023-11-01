(WSYR-TV) — There’s nothing like the holidays in a bustling big-city downtown, and the good news is, it’s all about to happen in Downtown Syracuse.
The Landmark Theatre is ready to light up for the holidays, and it all starts over the next few days. Mike Intaglietta, the Executive Director of the Landmark Theatre, joined the show Wednesday to highlight the busy stretch. Including the upcoming production of “Disney’s Aladdin.”
Here is a look at the upcoming schedule:
- Aladdin is coming from 11/8-11/12
- Full Holiday Season •Elf in Concert – 11/24 @ 7PM
- Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet! – 11/29 @ 7PM
- Irish Tenors – The 25th Anniversary – 12/2 @ 7:30PM
- Nutcracker Twist: An Enchanted Journey – 12/9 @ 3PM
- Christmas at the Landmark with the DeSantis Orchestra – 12/10 @ 6PM
- Lindsey Stirling: Snow Waltz Tour – 12/13 @ 8PM
For ticket information, and to find the entire schedule for the 2023-24 season, head to LandmarkTheatre.org.