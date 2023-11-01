(WSYR-TV) — There’s nothing like the holidays in a bustling big-city downtown, and the good news is, it’s all about to happen in Downtown Syracuse.

The Landmark Theatre is ready to light up for the holidays, and it all starts over the next few days. Mike Intaglietta, the Executive Director of the Landmark Theatre, joined the show Wednesday to highlight the busy stretch. Including the upcoming production of “Disney’s Aladdin.”

Here is a look at the upcoming schedule:

Aladdin is coming from 11/8-11/12

Full Holiday Season •Elf in Concert – 11/24 @ 7PM

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet! – 11/29 @ 7PM

Irish Tenors – The 25th Anniversary – 12/2 @ 7:30PM

Nutcracker Twist: An Enchanted Journey – 12/9 @ 3PM

Christmas at the Landmark with the DeSantis Orchestra – 12/10 @ 6PM

Lindsey Stirling: Snow Waltz Tour – 12/13 @ 8PM

For ticket information, and to find the entire schedule for the 2023-24 season, head to LandmarkTheatre.org.