Holiday Snacking Options That Fit Into A Healthy Diet

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Holiday parties can be tough to navigate if you are watching what you eat but nutritionist Kelly Springer says the key to sticking to your diet is eating real food. Real food is food that is natural and not processed or filled with chemicals. “Make your holidays simple and healthy this year,” says Springer.

Cabot cheese is a quick and healthy option for get-togethers. “If you’re entertaining and you want to put that cheese board together in seconds, we have the cracker cuts from Cabot which are already pre-cut. How easy is this!” Cabot cheeses are made from simple ingredients: milk, salt, and cheese-making cultures. There are tons of different products and a variety of flavors. Cabot has won awards for their taste and proceeds go back to the 800 New England farmers that provide the ingredients, making it a great and healthy local buy.

Another great snack comes from Setton Farms. Their pistachios now come in pre-seasoned packs in delicious flavor combinations like jalapeno, garlic and onion, and salt and pepper. All nuts are heart-healthy with no cholesterol and a good fiber source but pistachios have the lowest amount of fat and calories of any nut, according to Springer.

Premier Protein Shakes are another great item to have on hand for a snack. “If you’re out holiday shopping and you want an easy and convenient product that tastes great, super convenient and ready to go, Premier Protein Shakes are it,” said Springer. The shakes come in 7 different flavors, have 30 grams of protein, are only 160 calories and have just 1 gram of sugar! Premier Protein Shakes make a great breakfast, an afternoon snack or post-workout drink.

You can find recipes online to incorporate these delicious foods in more of your holiday feast. And to learn more information visit KellysChoice.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected