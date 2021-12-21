Holiday Tipping Etiquette

Tis the season to tip but who do you tip and how much? Eric Plan is the CEO of UpTip and he says there are simple rules that everyone should consider this time of year.

From the pandemic to the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it’s important to recognize and appreciate people who are on the front lines each and every day, he adds. For restaurants, Eric says to round up a little bit more each time you visit, and for places you frequent regularly, doubling up your tip amount can be a great way to say thank you.

One major issue that many are seeing when it comes to tipping though, is the “no-cash” problem. “Cash is disappearing and when it does come time to tip and you don’t have cash then it becomes a problem,” Eric says.

One way to combat this is through UpTip. It’s a smart app tipping option that allows you to tip directly via QR code and also provide feedback on your service. It’s designed to make it fair and easy for people to say thank you.

“This is the way our economy is built and tipping, while some people think is a huge obligation, it drives strong and responsive service,” he adds.

UpTip is available for download online. To learn more visit UpTip.co.