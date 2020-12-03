‘Holidays At Hendricks’ Goes Virtual For 202 Holiday Season

For the first time, a time-honored tradition at Syracuse University is going virtual. The Hendricks Chapel and the Setnor School of Music at Syracuse University proudly present the first-ever virtual “Holidays at Hendricks.”

Viewers are invited to take in the musical holiday tradition online this year. The pre-recorded concert will feature performances by student ensembles and faculty from the University’s Setnor School of Music.

Let Syracuse University help you celebrate the holiday season from home this year. Their virtual ‘Holidays At Hendricks’ concert premieres Sunday, December 6th at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend. To register visit Hendricks.SYR.edu.

