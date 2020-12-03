‘Holidays At Hendricks’ Goes Virtual For 202 Holiday Season

For the first time, a time-honored tradition at Syracuse University is going virtual. The Hendricks Chapel and the Setnor School of Music at Syracuse University proudly present the first-ever virtual “Holidays at Hendricks.”

Let Syracuse University help you celebrate the holiday season from home this year. Their virtual ‘Holidays At Hendricks’ concert premieres Sunday, December 6th at 7 p.m. The event is free to attend. To register visit Hendricks.SYR.edu.