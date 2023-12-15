(WSYR-TV) — The holiday season is always bright and dazzling in downtown ‘Cuse. This year is no exception!

Starting tomorrow, Syracuse’s Salt City Market is hosting an inaugural event which is self-described as “a vibrant celebration of diversity, inclusivity, and community spirit,” and it’s all for a good cause.

It’s called “Holigays” and proceeds will benefit the Q Center at ACR Health. The market is bringing together LGBTQ+ makers and vendors, and welcomes LGBTQ+ and non-LGBTQ+ folks to attend.

Travis Barr owns H. Grey Supply Co. and is the event organizer. Nicole Latini is also an event co-host. H. Grey Supply Co. is an LGBTQ-owned business in Central New York, and they are producing the event, along with Wildflowers Armory.

The “Holigays” Pride Market is tomorrow, Dec. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Salt City Market. Admission is free.

Learn more at HGreySupplyCo.com.