Holocaust Refugee Shelter In Central New York

Today is International Holocaust Remeberance Day and Oswego is home to a unique Holocaust museum. The Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter was the only refugee shelter in the United states during World War II. Now it is a museum, preserving its history and impact.



President Franklin D. Roosevelt allowed over 900 refugees into the United States. They were housed in Fort Ontario for almost two years, between 1944 to 1946. Paul Lear, Manager of the Fort Ontario State Historic Site, said it all started with overcrowding in Italy.



“Refugees were fleeing the Nazis,” said Lear. “…President Rosevelt wanted to set a precedent for ally countries to take in refugees. A lot of ally countries resisted because well, ‘why should we take them if you’re not’. So he established Fort Ontario to induce them to take in refugees.”



When visiting the site, you’ll find a collection of photos and a section of the original fence that the refugees encountered when they arrived. Lear said the fence is a significant artifact.



“It represents where the Holocaust came to America,” said Lear. “Where everyday Americans first met Holocaust victims and it became very personal for them. American reporters had buried Holocaust stories in the back pages of the newspaper. Until they got to meet with these refugees to get their personal stories and it moved to the front pages of American newspapers.”



Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. New exhibits are expected to open in May 2020.



For more information, click here.

