Holy Shirt Releases New Commemorative “Buckets” T-Shirt For Tournament

The Syracuse University Men’s Basketball Team’s trip to the sweet sixteen has much of Central New York excited and our friends at Holy Shirt are also getting into the game with their latest design.

Holy Shirt has issued a special T-shirt for the occasion and Owner Chris Groat says that the shirt is already selling really well.

It’s no surprise that Buddy Boeheim’s performance during the NCAA Tournament has ignited a fire for Syracuse fans and it’s the driving force for this year’s shirt design, “Buckets,” Chris says.

The “Buckets” T-shirt is also available for purchase at most area Wegmans and Holy Shirt’s pop-up shop located at 2620 Erie Boulevard East starting at 12 p.m. on March 25th. You can also purchase a t-shirt online at HolyShirt.com for local and global shipping options too.