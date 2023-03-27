(WSYR-TV) — The Humanitarian Organization for Multicultural Experiences, or HOME Incorporated, works to provide help to people with developmental disabilities and their families. They have been providing their services in Central New York for 30 years now.

On July 1, 1993, the Humanitarian Organization for Multicultural Experiences (H.O.M.E., Incorporated) was established to provide services to the intellectually disabled.

To celebrate their 30 years of service to the community, HOME Incorporated will be hosting their first ever Spring Gala Fundraiser.

The event is open to the public and will be held at the Rail Line located at 530 South Clinton Street in Downtown Syracuse from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $150 in advance or at the door. It is a black-tie event, so dress to impress! There will be a cocktail hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then dinner music and raffles from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will also be a DJ for musical entertainment and silent auctions.

Learn more on EventBrite.com.