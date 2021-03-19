Homemade Is The Way To Go This National Ravioli Day!

Make some perfect pasta in celebration of National Ravioli Day on March 20th!

Celebrity Chef and Culinary Author Maria Liberati shares tips on making homemade ravioli.

“It’s intimidating if you’ve never done it and I think the best thing is to just take that first step and just try it” she says. “It’s best to try it when you have some time and you’re not going to rush through it,”

Liberati says it’s best to use fresh ingredients as they really make a difference in the final product.

“It does take time, but it will be well worth it… once you eat the finished product” she adds.

Liberati also hosts a podcast and shares recipes and cooking tips on her website. Click here to visit her website.