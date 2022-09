(WSYR-TV) — Lockheed Martin honors a Hometown Hero, and this year’s honoree is James Thesing, a motivator and leader for U.S. Marines.

Thesing, along with Chandra Marshall, the vice president and general manager for Lockheed Martin Syracuse, explains to Steve and Christie the importance of the award, what Lockheed Martin does to help, and why James deserves the award.