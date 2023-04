(WSYR-TV) — TOMRA Center Director of Redemption Jim Meola is partnering with Honor Flight Syracuse Communications Director Dan Cummings to support our American veterans. With your support, veterans will be able to tour Washington, DC for no cost.

Supporters can drop off recyclables at any local Bottle & Can Retrieval Centers or they can visit Destiny USA Mall from April 15-16 at 9am-5pm. To volunteer, donate or for more information visit honorflightsyracuse.org.