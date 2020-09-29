Honoring Heroes at Arc of Onondaga With Virtual Tribute

Over the past six months the Arc of Onondaga Foundation has been keeping people connected to friends and family in alternate ways.

Arc of Onondaga wants to recognize their dedicated workers amid COVID-19 with a virtual tribute and fundraiser. The online event, “A Celebration of Our Heroes” will take place on Thursday, October 15th at 7pm. There will be a silent action and raffle tickets sold.

To learn more you can visit, ArcOn.org/celebration.