Honoring Heroes at Arc of Onondaga With Virtual Tribute

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Over the past six months the Arc of Onondaga Foundation has been keeping people connected to friends and family in alternate ways.    

Arc of Onondaga wants to recognize their dedicated workers amid COVID-19 with a virtual tribute and fundraiser. The online event, “A Celebration of Our Heroes” will take place on Thursday, October 15th at 7pm.  There will be a silent action and raffle tickets sold.

To learn more you can visit, ArcOn.org/celebration.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected