The northern region of AmericCU’s AVP Tina Thornton and Tina Lanier, who manages AmericCU’s financial center at Fort Drum, got together to talk about the upcoming Salute to the Troops concert that will be taking place at Fort Drum’s Mountainfest on June 21st.

AmeriCU is proud to present this event to honor and give thanks to the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldiers, their families and community for their service and sacrifice.

Country music artist Gabby Barrett and Maddie and Tae are set to perform at AmeriCU’s 11th Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert. More than 15,000 people attend the concert each year.

The event is free and open to the public. Mountainfest gates open at 12 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.