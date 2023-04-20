(WSYR-TV) — Combining the love of basketball and contemporary art, the Everson Museum is featuring a new exhibit called “Hoop Dreams: Basketball and Contemporary Art”. Adam Carlin is here to explain the art exhibition.

Adam Carlin is the Director of Learning and Engagement at the Everson Museum. He discusses how the idea for the installation came to be and how people are able to interact with the exhibition by playing a round of basketball for themselves.

The Everson Museum of Art has one of the largest holdings of international ceramics in the nation. Visited often by people of the community, it is home to more than 10,000 works of art.

“Hoop Dreams: Basketball and Contemporary Art” is on view through May 21. For more information, visit Everson.org.