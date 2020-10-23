HOPE For Bereaved Annual Fundraiser Going Virtual

HOPE For Bereaved has been helping the community for over 40 years aid in the grieving process. This year has been challenging amid COVID-19 and their services are needed now more than ever.

Due to the pandemic their annual fundraiser “Celebration of Hope” is happening virtually. In addition, to help with gathering donations they are asking the community to be ‘Twice as Nice’. To participate you can support a local business or restaurant by purchasing a gift certificate and donating it to HOPE For Bereaved for their silent auction.

The Celebration of Hope is happening in November, the silent auction runs from November 11th to 14th. The virtual program starts at 6pm on November 14th and will be emceed by NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings. You can watch at LocalSYR.com.

For more information or to bid you can visit HopeFB2020.givesmart.com. Or text HopeFB2020 to 76278.