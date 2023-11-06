(WSYR-TV) — For 45 years, Hope for Bereaved has helped people, no matter the age, grieve by providing core support — whether it be support groups, newsletters and/or counseling. It’s all at no charge.

The event chair Margie Nye, and two familiar faces, the community chairs: John Katko and Dan Cummings joined Bridge Street to talk abut their involvement and this year’s gala.

The sapphire anniversary for Hope for Bereaved is Friday, November 10 at the OnCenter. Appetizers and the auction go from 6 p.m. to 8 pm. Dinner is after that with the live auction and raffles following dinner.

For more information visit HopeForBereaved.com.