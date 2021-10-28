Hope for Bereaved Helping People Along Their Journey of Grief

While the pandemic has caused some challenges for Hope for Bereaved the organizations used the challenges.

Over the year, they’ve adapted their services to try and help people amid the pandemic. Board member Margie Nye says “we’re seeing more and more requests for help and for services, and we’ve actually added on the COVID support group.”

Last year’s celebration of Hope was virtual and this year’s they’ve decided on a hybrid event. Their ‘Celebration of Hope’ is Saturday, November 6th from 5-10 pm. The live portion is in persona at Saint Ann’s School on Onondaga Boulevard. You can join virtually, starting at 6 pm through the Hope for Bereaved Facebook page.

You can learn more by visiting, HopeFB2021.GiveSmart.com or HopeForBereaved.com.