HOPE for Bereaved Helping the Journey from Grief to Hope

While COVID-19 has taken a toll on a lot of grieving families, HOPE for Bereaved has been helping people deal with loss for more than forty years. Now more than ever people need help from grief.

Especially during the pandemic, people haven’t had the proper time and support from their family, friends and they are left alone with their grief. Founder of HOPE for Bereaved Therese Schoeneck says, “It isn’t just a COVID death it’s any death”.

As they adjust to the changes implemented from COVID-19, HOPE for Bereaved are finding different ways to lend a hand. They’ve created printed resources for management to use as people head back to work along with phone and online counseling.

With being in such a high demand, they have needed to find alternative ways to fund-raise. Margie Nye mentions, “we do our fundraising to be able to help the bereaved but also to make sure people are aware.” If you would like to learn more about HOPE For Bereaved or make a donation you can visit them hopeforbereaved.com