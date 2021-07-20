HOPE For Bereaved Hosts Remembrance Run & Walk for HOPE

HOPE For Bereaved has been helping Central New Yorkers cope with loss for more than 40 years but the COVID-19 pandemic has really increased their need.

The organization is responding to the community by offering even more programs for families who’ve lost loved ones to COVID-19, and stretching into new parts of the region. Margie Nye says that the new initiatives are a way to help those cope and grieve during a time when they felt like they couldn’t.

“When you have someone that can’t have that ceremonial gathering, their sadness is tougher and harsher and I really do think that we want to be able to celebrate the people who are no longer here,” she says.

Now that things are starting to open up a little bit, the organization took it as an opportunity to celebrate life and offer support to those who need it. They’re hosting a Remembrance Run & Walk For HOPE and all are welcome to participate, Margie says.

Participants are invited to come together to remember and celebrate their loved ones who have passed away. All proceeds from the event will help HOPE For Bereaved in its mission to offer support, understanding, coping strategies, education, friendship and hope to grieving families. They’re also invited to bring a picture of a loved one that they would like to remember for a displayed memory board on the day of the race.

The Remembrance Run & Walk For HOPE is set for Saturday, July 31st at Homer High School rain or shine. The 5K run starts at 9 a.m. and the 3K walk starts at 10 a.m. Registration for both opens at 8 a.m. To learn more and to sign up visit HopeForBereaved.com.