Hope For Bereaved Hosts Virtual Program To Help People Cope During The Holidays

In a year unlike any other, grief and coping with death and dying can feel nearly impossible. But even despite social distancing and isolation at home, there is hope and help in Central New York.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Hope For Bereaved will host a virtual event aimed to help anyone coping with grief during the holiday season. The program runs from 6:30 to 8pm via Zoom and is free for all to attend. All ages are welcome.

Guess speakers, a memorial ceremony and handouts will all be part of the special program to help those who need it, cope during the holidays. To learn more about how you can take part, or for other services available, visit HopeForBereaved.com or call (315) 475-HOPE.

