(WSYR-TV) — “Hope for Bereaved” is a homegrown effort that helps Central New Yorkers in their most vulnerable times.

It’s drawn attention around the world by bringing hope to many nearly-unbearable journeys. Margie Nye was there at the beginning 44 years ago. She’s chairing their major fundraiser “Celebration of Hope” coming up next week.

Former NewsChannel 9 news anchor Dan Cummings will be doing the presentation at the fundraiser. The theme is “giving more for 44” as this is 44 years Hope for Bereaved has served the community.

Hope for Bereaved will be welcoming their new executive director, as well as community chairs and honorees that have supported them.

Learn more at HopeForBereaved.com.