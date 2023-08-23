NYS FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Agriculture is the backbone of the Empire State’s economy.

Today, August 23, Iris and Steve met with Adam Howell, Outreach Director for NY FarmNet, and Katerina Gaylord, the Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) Deputy Director.

They both talk about their new program and how it handles the ups and downs of stress with farmers. The program works with them, and talks with them confidentially about what they need, any problems, succession planning, mental health and so on.

