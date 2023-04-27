WSYR-TV —Since 2006 the Hope for the Warriors Foundation has been serving vets by restoring a foundation of strength, stability, and community. Here to spread the word about its outreach is Kate Dudley, a Communications Specialist at Hope for the Warriors.

Hope For The Warriors was founded by military families aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC in 2006 as they witnessed, firsthand, the effects war imparts on service members and their families.

Hope For The Warriors has remained grounded in family values as the organization expands both the span of programs offered and the number of wounded, family members, and families of the fallen assisted. They believe those touched by military service can succeed at home by restoring their sense of self, family, and hope.

Nationally, Hope For The Warriors provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans, and military families that are focused on transition, health and wellness, peer engagement, and connections to community resources.

To learn more visit https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org/